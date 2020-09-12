For the past 10 years, IFTTT (If This, Then That) has been offering a free service that lets you connect cloud services using recipes. For example, I used it to dump my daily Fitbit stats into a Google Spreadsheet for a few years.

But now IFTTT is going Pro, which means that after October 7th, you’ll need to pay $10/month to do all the things you’ve been able to do for free up until now. Or during a promotional period, you can pick your own price by signing up before October 7th. You’ll just need to spend $2/month or more.

While there’s still a free option, users who don’t pony up will be limited to 3 applets.

IFTTT

In other news, there’s a new Bluetooth vulnerability in the wild, Google is promising a performance improvement for Wear OS smartwatches, Eero has a mesh WiFi router with support for WiFi 6 on the way, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are available for their lowest price yet.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

