For the past 10 years, IFTTT (If This, Then That) has been offering a free service that lets you connect cloud services using recipes. For example, I used it to dump my daily Fitbit stats into a Google Spreadsheet for a few years.
But now IFTTT is going Pro, which means that after October 7th, you’ll need to pay $10/month to do all the things you’ve been able to do for free up until now. Or during a promotional period, you can pick your own price by signing up before October 7th. You’ll just need to spend $2/month or more.
While there’s still a free option, users who don’t pony up will be limited to 3 applets.
In other news, there’s a new Bluetooth vulnerability in the wild, Google is promising a performance improvement for Wear OS smartwatches, Eero has a mesh WiFi router with support for WiFi 6 on the way, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are available for their lowest price yet.
- Bluetooth Bug Opens Devices to Man-in-the-Middle Attacks [ThreatPost]
BLURtooth vulnerability affecting Bluetooth 4.0 through 5.0 means that millions of devices are open to man in the middle attacks. But an attacker needs to be withing physical range.
- A Performance Boost for Wear OS by Google! [Google]
Google plans to roll out an updated to Wear OS that will bring 20-percent faster booting and app load times, updates for device controls, faster pairing, and better battery life.
- Eero Wi-Fi 6 On The Way! [ZatzNotFunny]
Amazon’s current-gen eero mesh WiFi router systems support WiFi 5 (also known as 802.11ac). But according to a new listing on the FCC website, a new WiFi 6 (802.11ax) model is on the way.
- Update: New App Store guidelines could bring game streaming to iPhones (maybe) [Liliputing]
Update: Microsoft is unimpressed with Apple’s new “support” for game streaming services on iOS. It’s unclear if that means Xbox Cloud Gaming is or isn’t heading to the App Store though.
