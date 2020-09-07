Another day, another Raspberry Pi-based handheld computer. This time the developer of the YAHR.IO MK1 has created a system with a 5 inch, 800 x 480 pixel resistive touchscreen display, a tiny keyboard and touchpad, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 3D printed case.
But the device features a modular design, which means you can swap out parts as needed.
Want a handheld Linux device with a less industrial-looking design? The $150 PinePhone is one of the most affordable options (although the latest batch went out of stock this weekend). And developers seem to be working on software for the phone at a furious pace.
An UBports (Ubuntu Touch) developer has added support for GPU acceleration to the camera app, allowing the viewfinder to work at 30 frames per second. And there’s a new third-party bootloader under development that’s ridiculously small, fast, and which supports multi-boot, allowing you to switch between operating systems without swapping out SD cards.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- YARH.IO MKI Raspberry Pi 3B+ Hackable Linux Handheld [YARH.IO]
The YARH.IO MK1 handheld computer is made from a Raspberry Pi 3B+, 5 inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth keyboard, and 3D printed parts. You can find a list of supplies and build your own at the website, or buy one for a hefty $630
- p-boot is a tiny, crazy fast PinePhone bootloader [LinuxSmartphones]
A new bootloader for the PinePhone makes it possible to choose between multiple operating systems when you boot the phone. P-boot is also incredibly tiny, taking up less than 32KB, super fast, and has a basic GUI.
- The Google Pixel 4a gets its first custom ROM and kernel [xda-developers]
Google Pixel 4a custom ROMs and custom kernels are starting to arrive, a few weeks after Google’s latest mid-range phone began shipping to customers.
- Xiaomi announces Poco X3 NFC [Android Police]
The Xiaomi Poco 3 NFC is the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 732G processor for mid-range gaming phones. It also has a 120 Hz display, a 5160 mAh battery, and 6GB of RAM.
- Chrome OS 86 bringing tab search to Chromebooks [About Chromebooks]
Chromebooks will pick up support for tab search when Chrome OS 86 rolls out. Already available in the dev channel, the feature allows you to search currently open tabs from the drop-down menu to the right of the tab bar.
