Another day, another Raspberry Pi-based handheld computer. This time the developer of the YAHR.IO MK1 has created a system with a 5 inch, 800 x 480 pixel resistive touchscreen display, a tiny keyboard and touchpad, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 3D printed case.

But the device features a modular design, which means you can swap out parts as needed.

Want a handheld Linux device with a less industrial-looking design? The $150 PinePhone is one of the most affordable options (although the latest batch went out of stock this weekend). And developers seem to be working on software for the phone at a furious pace.

An UBports (Ubuntu Touch) developer has added support for GPU acceleration to the camera app, allowing the viewfinder to work at 30 frames per second. And there’s a new third-party bootloader under development that’s ridiculously small, fast, and which supports multi-boot, allowing you to switch between operating systems without swapping out SD cards.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

