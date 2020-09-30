Google announced two new phones, a new media streamer, and a bunch of new software features today. But the company also finally released an update to the Google Home smart speaker that launched almost four years ago.

The new Google Nest Audio is a $100 smart speaker that the company says offers louder sound, deeper bass, and an overall better experience, while selling for about $30 less than the launch price of the original.

It’s up for pre-order now.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

