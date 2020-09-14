Pebble was one of the first companies in the smartwatch space, and even though it’s been years since a new Pebble device was released, aging Pebble smartwatches have a loyal following. And that’s led to some interesting developments, including the formation of a Rebble Alliance that built a cloud service that would allow old Pebble watches to keep working after the Pebble servers went offline.

Now Rebble is taking some of the money it’s raised and launching a grant program to encourage development of new apps and features for Pebble devices, such as a new smartphone app, new firmware, or new watch faces or apps, among other things.

It’s just one of the latest examples of independent developers breathing new life into old gadgets. Another recent (and kind of weird) example? A team of developers have created a custom ROM that brings Android 7 to a kid’s tablet that shipped with Android 4.4 in 2015.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

