Before the T-Mobile/Sprint merger was approved, T-Mobile made a lot of promises — including one that would bring free internet to students in 10 million households across the United States.
Now that the merger is complete, T-Mobile is following up on that and explaining how its Project 10Million will make mobile hotspots available for schools to distribute to eligible students.
The digital divide between wealthy and low-income households has been a problem for a long time, but the program seems even more relevant in 2020 than it did when T-Mobile announced the plan last year. At the time, the company couldn’t have known that a pandemic would lead to millions of students taking classes from home and relying on the internet to participate in online classes.
Here’s a roundup of recent news from around the web, including a few more laptops that were introduced in conjunction with this week’s mostly-virtual IFA show, and details for a few other upcoming phones and tablets.
- T-Mobile details its plan to give free internet to 10 million homes [Engadget]
T-Mobile plans to offer free internet to students in 10-million households over the next 10 years. Eligible households get a hotspot and 100GB of data per year for free (about 8GB/month).
- Honor introduces new MagicBook and MagicBook Pro with Ryzen 5 processors [Neowin]
The new Honor MagicBook Pro is a 16.1 inch laptop with a RYzen 5 4600H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. There are also new MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 laptops with Ryzen 4000U-series chips.
- Gigabyte Aorus 15P gaming laptop [Gigabyte]
The Gigabyte Aurus 15P is a 4.4 pound gaming laptop with a 15.6 inch, 1080p 144 Hz display, an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics, and a 94 Wh battery. Announced this week, it’s available now for $1599 and up.
- OnePlus 8T specs leaked [Android Central]
The OnePlus 8T smartphone isn’t official yet, but when it is, it’s expected to have a 6.55 inch 120 Hz AMOLED display, four rear cameras (including a 48MP primary camera), a Snapdragon 865+ processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
- Chuwi HiPad X 10.1 inch Android tablet coming soon for $200 [Chuwi]
Chuwi’s next tablet is the HiPad X with a 10.1 inch FHD display, a MediaTek Helio octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, and keyboard and 4G LTE support. Coming soon for $200.
You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.