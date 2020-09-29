I know, I’m surprised too. But it looks like three years after it was first announced, two years after its name was changed, and more than a year after it was first supposed to ship, the Atari VCS is actually a real thing that’s about to ship to backers of a crowdfunding campaign.
Designed to look a bit like a classic Atari game console, the Atari VCS is actually more of a low-power AMD Ryzen Embedded R1606G processor, a Linux-based operating system, and support for retro games, game streaming, and even use as a Linux PC.
It’s been a long, bumpy road, but now the developer say that thousands of units have been produced and they’re ready to ship. It’s also up for pre-order from GameStop and Walmart, but backers should get there’s first… although I suppose until they do, there’s still always a chance something else could go wrong.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Atari VCS Backer Units are On the Way [Atari VCS]
After multiple delays, it looks like the Atari VCS is going to ship soon to backers of the project’s Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. A recent update shows thousands of units boxed up and ready to ship (plus some recent factory photos).
- Firefox for Android Nightly adds 8 new Extensions [xda-developers]
Firefox for Android picks up support for a handful of additional extensions in the latest nightly release. Most older add-ons still don’t work, but now you can use Ghostery, Bitwarden, Web archives, and a few others. When the new version of Mozilla’s mobile web browser launched in August, it only supported 9 add-ons.
- Disney+ now lets you binge watch with friends, even when you’re not together [CNN]
Disney+ is the latest video streaming service to launch a group watching feature. Co-watchers can pause or use emoji reactions, but there’s no support for on-screen chat yet. It’s reportedly coming soon.
- Report: Apple iPhone 12 launching in two weeks [@jon_prosser]
Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are allegedly being sent to distributors next week, could be announced October 13.
- More Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G images leaked [@liliputingnews/@evleaks]
Since Evan Blass has made his Twitter account protected, not everyone will see these images, so I copied them to @liliputingnews. But if you want first crack at his leaks, you can always subscribe to his Patreon.
More Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G images leaked (by @evleaks) ahead of tomorrow’s launch event. https://t.co/xGf8iaVYqA pic.twitter.com/6XTQuI8VnA
— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 29, 2020
