I know, I’m surprised too. But it looks like three years after it was first announced, two years after its name was changed, and more than a year after it was first supposed to ship, the Atari VCS is actually a real thing that’s about to ship to backers of a crowdfunding campaign.

Designed to look a bit like a classic Atari game console, the Atari VCS is actually more of a low-power AMD Ryzen Embedded R1606G processor, a Linux-based operating system, and support for retro games, game streaming, and even use as a Linux PC.

It’s been a long, bumpy road, but now the developer say that thousands of units have been produced and they’re ready to ship. It’s also up for pre-order from GameStop and Walmart, but backers should get there’s first… although I suppose until they do, there’s still always a chance something else could go wrong.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

More Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G images leaked (by @evleaks) ahead of tomorrow’s launch event. https://t.co/xGf8iaVYqA pic.twitter.com/6XTQuI8VnA — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 29, 2020



Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

