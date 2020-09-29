I know, I’m surprised too. But it looks like three years after it was first announced, two years after its name was changed, and more than a year after it was first supposed to ship, the Atari VCS is actually a real thing that’s about to ship to backers of a crowdfunding campaign.

Designed to look a bit like a classic Atari game console, the Atari VCS is actually more of a low-power AMD Ryzen Embedded R1606G processor, a Linux-based operating system, and support for retro games, game streaming, and even use as a Linux PC.

It’s been a long, bumpy road, but now the developer say that thousands of units have been produced and they’re ready to ship. It’s also up for pre-order from GameStop and Walmart, but backers should get there’s first… although I suppose until they do, there’s still always a chance something else could go wrong.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.


