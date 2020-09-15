Apple announced two new iPads today, including a faster entry-level iPad and the new 4th-gen iPad Air, which is the first device to ship with a 5nm Apple A14 processor. But the company also unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE as well as a new Apple One subscription bundle that lets you pay one price for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud as well as a few other services.
But Apple isn’t the only company with news today – Pine64 has announced that its next PinePhone Community Edition smartphone will go up for pre-order in a few days. So if you missed out on the last batch (the PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition), you can snag a Manjaro model soon.
Since it’s a Linux phone designed support a range of operating systems, if you’re not happy with Manjaro, you can always swap it out for another OS.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition pre-orders begin September 17 [Linux Smartphones]
The next PinePhone Community Edition smartphone goes up for pre-order on Thursday, and it will ship with Manjaro ARM software pre-installed. Prices start at $149.
- Avoid these subpar Panda LM156LF IPS displays when buying your next gaming laptop [NotebookCheck]
Not all displays with high refresh rates are equal, and @notebookcheck discovered that 120 Hz and 144 Hz laptop displays from one company have much slower black-white response times than the competition.
- Samsung Expands Advanced 0.7μm-Pixel ISOCELL Image Sensor [Samsung]
Samsung’s new smartphone camera sensors include 108MP, 64MP, 48MP, and 32MP models with 0.7μm pixels that Samsung says can “deliver more pixels in a smaller package.”
- CBS All Access Will Rebrand as Paramount+ [The Streamable]
Paramount+ is the new name for the streaming service from ViacomCBS will add 5 new original shows plus another 30K hours of TV and movies. I still haven’t found anything other than Star Trek I want to watch though.
- Apple One bundles Apple’s subscription services into one (or three) prices [Apple]
The Apple One subscription bundle is coming this fall… and there are three plans to choose from, because what does One mean anyway? $15/month gets you Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. It’s $20 for a family plan with more storage, or $30 if you also want Fitness+ and News+ and even more storage (but there’s no way to add those two to individual plans)
- Apple Watch Series 6 [@liliputingnews]
Apple Watch Series 6 adds blood oxygen monitoring, a new system on a package based on the Apple A13 Bionic chip, 20-percent faster performance, and new color/band options. There’s also a Family Setup option for kids or other family members.
- Apple Watch SE [@liliputingnews]
The new Apple Watch SE is priced at $279 (which is $120 less than the Series 6), has an S5 chip (50-percent faster than the Series 3), and supports fitness tracking (but not SpO2 monitoring).
