Apple announced two new iPads today, including a faster entry-level iPad and the new 4th-gen iPad Air, which is the first device to ship with a 5nm Apple A14 processor. But the company also unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE as well as a new Apple One subscription bundle that lets you pay one price for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud as well as a few other services.

But Apple isn’t the only company with news today – Pine64 has announced that its next PinePhone Community Edition smartphone will go up for pre-order in a few days. So if you missed out on the last batch (the PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition), you can snag a Manjaro model soon.

Since it’s a Linux phone designed support a range of operating systems, if you’re not happy with Manjaro, you can always swap it out for another OS.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

