Apple announced two new iPads today, including a faster entry-level iPad and the new 4th-gen iPad Air, which is the first device to ship with a 5nm Apple A14 processor. But the company also unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE as well as a new Apple One subscription bundle that lets you pay one price for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud as well as a few other services.

But Apple isn’t the only company with news today – Pine64 has announced that its next PinePhone Community Edition smartphone will go up for pre-order in a few days. So if you missed out on the last batch (the PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition), you can snag a Manjaro model soon.

Since it’s a Linux phone designed support a range of operating systems, if you’re not happy with Manjaro, you can always swap it out for another OS.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Apple One subscription bundle is coming this fall… and there are three plans to choose from, because what does One mean anyway? pic.twitter.com/RpUwUnVFsu — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 15, 2020

Apple Watch Series 6 adds blood oxygen monitoring, a new system on a package based on the Apple A13 Bionic chip, 20-percent faster performance, and new color/band options. There’s also a Family Setup option for kids or other family members. pic.twitter.com/hBzsrEcwrQ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 15, 2020

The new Apple Watch SE is priced at $279 (which is $120 less than the Series 6), has an S5 chip (50-percent faster than the Series 3), and supports fitness tracking (but not SpO2 monitoring). pic.twitter.com/AuxkUCMERx — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 15, 2020

