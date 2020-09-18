The Windows 10 October 2020 Update is scheduled for release next month, but you probably guessed that by its name. Now members of the Windows Insider Preview program can take the release candidate build for a spin by downloading the latest Release Preview Channel build.

Meanwhile a feature that used to only be available for Windows Insiders is now open to everyone — if you’re using the Your Phone app to pair your Android smartphone with a Windows PC there’s a new Apps feature that lets you view and interact with Android apps on the big screen.

That means you can chat, respond to notifications, and even play some games without looking away from your PC or unlocking your phone. But if you don’t have a Samsung phone you’re out of luck for now – the list of officially supported devices is basically a long list of Samsung phones.

Not even Microsoft’s own Android phone is included… although in other Surface Duo news, Windows Central has an interesting look into the dual-screen smartphone’s origins as a foldable Windows device.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

