Ready or not, iOS 14 is here. Some developers are annoyed that Apple only gave them a 1-day heads up that the update would begin rolling out, so it’s possible that some apps might not fully support all the new features yet. But iPhone users can now take advantage of picture-in-picture video, more compact notifications, home screen widgets and new ways to organize the home screen… and generally a bunch of features Android users have had for years.

We’re long past the point where it’s truly fair to say that Apple is playing catch up to Google or vice versa – both companies regularly borrow ideas from the other, and customers benefit from this creative borrowing and re-purposing. But I did have a feeling of déjà vu when Apple unveiled its iOS 14 feature set in June.

Meanwhile, if iOS is getting more Android-like, the Purism Librem 5 Linux smartphone is literally getting support for running Android apps. The Microsoft Surface Duo has at least one fan… or at least someone who sees its potential. And Amazon is the latest company to launch a podcast app (or rather podcast support in its existing music app).

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

