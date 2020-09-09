Apple is holding an event next week, when the company is expected to introduce its next-gen iPad and Apple Watch. We’ll probably have to wait another month for iPhone news. That’s the same month we expect to learn more about Google’s Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 (or maybe Pixel 5s), although they most likely won’t be in the same category as the iPhone 12.
Next month we’ll also be hearing a lot from AMD. The company has scheduled events to introduce its next-gen CPU and GPU architecture… both of which will debut first on desktop computers before eventually (hopefully) making their way to mobile devices in the future.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Apple schedules a September 15th event [@markgurman]
- AMD Zen 3 launch [@LisaSu]
AMD will launch its Zen 3 chips for desktop computers on October 8th.
- AMD RDNA2/Radeon RX 6000 launch [@Radeon]
And on October 28th, the company is introducing new Radeon RX 6000 graphics based on RDNA 2 architecture.
- Walmart Tests Drone Delivery Amid Escalating Amazon Battle [Bloomberg]
Walmart is starting to test delivery by drone in a pilot program in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The drones can carry packages up to 6.6 pounds in weight and fly up to 6.2 miles.
- Yubico introduces YubiKey 5C NFC security key [press release]
The new YubiKey 5C NFC is a tiny $55 gadget that offers hardware-based secure logins via either USB-C or NFC. It support multiple protocols including FIDO2, WebAuthn, PIV (smart card), and OpenPGP.
- Fastest Mobile Networks 2020 [PCMag]
The folks at @PCMag tested US wireless networks to find the fastest. The most important finding? You probably don’t need a 5G phone yet, because 4G LTE speeds are up… and in some cases are even faster than 5G, which isn’t widespread yet anyway.
- Tile: If We Can’t Find It, We’ll Reimburse You[press release]
Tile introduces Premium Protect subscription service. Pay $100/year and if the company’s products can’t help you recover lost items using its tracker network, it’ll pay up to $1,000 for item reimbursements.
- The Android 11 source code is now available on AOSP [Android Police]
Android 11 source code is now available in the Android Open Source Project (ASP). Among other things, that means custom ROM builders can now use it to create Android 11-based versions of operating systems like LineageOS.
- MSI refreshes its Alpha 15 and Alpha 17 gaming laptops [MSI]
MSI Alpha 15 and 17 gaming laptops updated with support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, Radeon RX 5600M graphics, and 144 Hz displays.
- Videos show what the Surface Duo can help you do better [Microsoft]
Microsoft’s new Surface Duo videos demonstrate the dual-screen Android phone’s UI for doing things like viewing side-by-side apps or websites, spanning a single app across both displays, use one screen as a keyboard, etc.
