Apple is holding an event next week, when the company is expected to introduce its next-gen iPad and Apple Watch. We’ll probably have to wait another month for iPhone news. That’s the same month we expect to learn more about Google’s Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 (or maybe Pixel 5s), although they most likely won’t be in the same category as the iPhone 12.

Next month we’ll also be hearing a lot from AMD. The company has scheduled events to introduce its next-gen CPU and GPU architecture… both of which will debut first on desktop computers before eventually (hopefully) making their way to mobile devices in the future.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.