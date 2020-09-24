As expected, Amazon introduced a new cheaper Fire TV Stick today, along with new Echo smart speakers, a new Echo Show 10 smart display, and a new cloud game streaming service.
There’s also a new eero mesh WiFi system with support for WiFi 6 and a starting price of $129 for a single router.
But by far the most surprising thing the company announced is a new home security camera: the new Ring Always Home Cam is a drone that can launch into the air, fly around your home to record from different angles, and then fly back to its base station to recharge. It’ll be available next year for $249.
Amazon hasn’t provided many details yet, but in a blog post the company says the camera can travel “your chosen, personalized paths” and stream video to your phone or other devices so you can see if you left windows or doors open or someone is intruding in your home.,
The company says it’s built with privacy in mind – the camera hums loud enough that it’s unlikely to approach without your noticing, and when the drone is resting in its base, the camera is covered and unable to record.
But I suspect folks who already feel weird about letting Amazon put an always-listening microphone or an always-on camera in their home are not going to love the idea of inviting an Amazon drone into their household.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Zoom for Android update brings virtual backgrounds, drops Chromebook support [9to5Google]
Zoom’s Android app picks up support for virtual backgrounds and for sharing audio from your device while using screen sharing.
- The next version of Office that doesn’t require a subscription is coming next year [PC Mag]
Microsoft doesn’t make this easy to spot on the Office website, but you don’t *need* to pay a subscription to use Office. The latest “perpetual” release is Office 2019, and the company has confirmed a new version is coming next year (likely Office 2022).
- Amnesia is now open source! [Frictional Games]
The developers of PC game Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs have released the source code for both games about a month ahead of the planned launch of the new Amnesia: Rebirth game.
- New Release: Tor Browser 10 [Tor]
Tor Browser 10 released for desktop. It’s a customized version of Firefox 78 with Tor and NoScript pre-installed for anonymous web browsing.
- GSMA Announces Date Changes for its MWC21 Series [GSMA]
Mobile World Congress 2021 is being pushed back to June 28 – July 1. Originally scheduled for March, the new dates give GSMA a slightly better chance of being able to actually hold an in-person event.
