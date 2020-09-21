Amazon is diving deeper into the connected home space… by preparing to move just outside your home. Amazon Sidewalk will use a combination of wireless technologies to let your security cameras keep sending alerts even if your WiFi is out, or let your connected lights or other sensors work even if they’re beyond the range of your WiFi router.
According to the company, the network will be “operated by Amazon at no charge to customers,” but you’ll need to buy new hardware to make use of the service, which is set to launch later this year.
In addition to Amazon’s Echo and Ring products, Amazon Sidewalk will work with some third-party hardware, starting with Tile’s Bluetooth trackers.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- Amazon Sidewalk: a new way to stay connected [Amazon]
Amazon Sidewalk aims to keep your connected devices… connected, even when out of range of your WiFi router. Coming later this year, it uses Bluetooth Low Energy, 900 Mhz spectrum and “other frequencies” to extend the range of low-bandwidth devices.
- Samsung Developer Conference 2020 has been canceled [SamMobile]
Samsung has cancelled its 2020 Developer Conference. While COVID-19 is probably at least partially to blame, Samsung’s decision not to move the conference online as other major companies/groups have suggests other motives as well.
- 3 Onyx BOOX eReaders hit the FCC [The Digital Reader]
Onyx just introduced two new E Ink tablets, But that’s not all that’s on the way from the company. 3 more Onyx BOOX eReaders pass through the FCC (Poke 3, Nova 3, and Note 3).
- NVIDIA GeForce NOW on Linux can run without user agent spoofing [GamingOnLinux]
NVIDIA GeForce Now now works with Linux (assuming you’re using the Chrome or Chromium web browsers).
- Peacock Launches on Roku Across the U.S. [Variety]
NBC and Roku reach a deal, and you can now use the Peacock streaming app on Roku devices.
- Geniatech XPI 3128 RK3128 SBC [CNX Software]
This $25 single board computer looks like a Raspberry Pi, but it’s powered by a Rockchip RK3128 processor and a wireless module with WiFi 5 and BT 4.2 support.
- Microsoft to acquire ZeniMax Media, Bethesda Softworks [Microsoft]
Microsoft is acquiring ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. ZeniMax is the parent company of Bethesda, maker of games including Doom, Quake, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls.
- This could be our first look at Sony’s canceled Xperia Play 2 [xda-developers]
The Sony Xperia Play 2 never saw the light of day, but if Sony *had* released a 2nd-gen gaming smartphone, this alleged prototype gives us an idea of what it would have looked like.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.