Last month NVIDIA announced that its GeForce Now game streaming service was adding support for Chromebooks, allowing you to stream PC games through a web app, even if you’re using low-end hardware. Now NVIDIA is making it easier to access games you already own, by allowing Chromebook users to sync their Steam game libraries.
Meanwhile Microsoft rolled out a new Insider Preview build of Windows 10 today, bringing a search box to the Default Apps page in the Settings app, and support for mounting and accessing Linux file systems when using Windows. Bose has a bunch of new wireless audio products. And Ars Technica has a review of a new thin and light Linux laptop.
- GeForce NOW adds support for new games, Steam sync for Chromebooks [NVIDIA]
NVIDIA GeForce Now game streaming for Chrome OS now supports Steam Library game synchronization, making it easy to access your Steam games on a Chromebook.
- Access Linux filesystems in Windows and WSL 2 [Windows Command Line]
The latest Windows Insider Preview build makes it easier to access Linux file systems from within Windows, even if they’re ext4 or types that aren’t natively supported by Windows.
- Bose launches new wireless earbuds… and eyeglass frames [Bose]
Bose is taking pre-orders for its new QuietComfort noise-cancelling earbuds for $280, as well as for the new $180 Bose Sport Earbuds, and $250 Bose Frames (eyeglass frames with speakers for $250.
- System76’s Lemur Pro review [Ars Technica]
It’s a 14.1 inch Linux laptop with an Intel Comet Lake processor, available from System76 for $1049 and up.
