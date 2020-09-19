The hardware hacker who brought us the Novena open laptop, the NeTV2 open video development board, and the Chumby, is preparing to launch a crowdfunding campaign for a new open hardware device called Precursor.
The goal is to provide a handheld development platform that’s fully hackable and configurable. According developer bunnie Huang, the device has an FGPA which can be programmed to emulate a variety of low-power processors and of the hardware can be inspected, understood, and hacked by a single (knowledgeable) user.
Precursor may not be powerful enough to replace a modern smartphone, but Huang says it has more horsepower than a Palm Pilot or Nintendo DS. Just keep in mind, this thing is aimed at developers and hardware hackers, not end users.
It’s still pretty cool looking though.
Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but more details should be available via the Precursor Crowd Supply page soon.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Precursor is a mobile, open hardware development kit [LinuxSmartphones]
The Precursor is latest open hardware project from @bunniestudios is a mobile, open hardware device that’s about the size of a smartphone, but which has a hardware keyboard, a B&W display, an FPGA, and a completely “inspectable and hackable” design.
- Manjaro ARM Alpha1 of Lomiri for PinePhone [Manjaro]
Just hours after I wrote about the progress Manjaro ARM is making with its port of Manjaro Linux for the PinePhone smartphone, the developers released Manjaro ARM Alpha1 with Lomiri. Phone calls and messaging are still buggy, and the camera is not supported. But there’s a hardware-accelerated browser and many other apps.
- ASUS is sending the ROG Phone 3 to custom ROM developers [xda-developers]
Asus is sending its ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone to some custom ROM developers to encourage development of alternate software (and maybe a fan base) for this phone with a 144 Hz display, SD865+ chip, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 specs leaked [SamMobile]
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 specs leaked: Rugged tablet with an 8 inch FHD display, Exynos 9810 processor, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. It has S Pen support and optional 4G LTE.
- Another look at the One Netbook A1 handheld PC for engineers [@OneNetbookO]
The folks at @OnenetbookO have released another picture showing the upcoming A1 handheld mini PC for engineers/IT pros. It has full-sized Ethernet and Serial ports and a convertible tablet-style design.
One-Netbook A1 designed for engineers!🤩💻
✅3D Rotatable Screen
It is more convenient with multi visual angles when you discuss plans with colleagues or do data analysis.🤓#UMPC #laptop #engineers pic.twitter.com/GFeJ242LSB
— One-Netbook official (@OnenetbookO) September 19, 2020
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.