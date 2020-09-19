The hardware hacker who brought us the Novena open laptop, the NeTV2 open video development board, and the Chumby, is preparing to launch a crowdfunding campaign for a new open hardware device called Precursor.

The goal is to provide a handheld development platform that’s fully hackable and configurable. According developer bunnie Huang, the device has an FGPA which can be programmed to emulate a variety of low-power processors and of the hardware can be inspected, understood, and hacked by a single (knowledgeable) user.

Precursor may not be powerful enough to replace a modern smartphone, but Huang says it has more horsepower than a Palm Pilot or Nintendo DS. Just keep in mind, this thing is aimed at developers and hardware hackers, not end users.

It’s still pretty cool looking though.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but more details should be available via the Precursor Crowd Supply page soon.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

One-Netbook A1 designed for engineers!🤩💻

✅3D Rotatable Screen

It is more convenient with multi visual angles when you discuss plans with colleagues or do data analysis.🤓#UMPC #laptop #engineers pic.twitter.com/GFeJ242LSB — One-Netbook official (@OnenetbookO) September 19, 2020

