Chinese PC maker One Netbook specialized in tiny laptops, and this year the company has been branching out into a few new niche categories. The OneGx line of computers are designed for gamers. And the company has an new device on the way that’s designed for engineers and IT pros.

It has a 7 inch touchscreen display, full-sized Ethernet and Serial ports, and a hinge that allows the screen to rotate 180 degrees and fold down flat for use in tablet mode.

One Netbook hasn’t given the little PC a name yet, in July the company revealed a few pictures, and now we have a short video that shows the device in action:

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.