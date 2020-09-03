Chinese PC maker One Netbook specialized in tiny laptops, and this year the company has been branching out into a few new niche categories. The OneGx line of computers are designed for gamers. And the company has an new device on the way that’s designed for engineers and IT pros.
It has a 7 inch touchscreen display, full-sized Ethernet and Serial ports, and a hinge that allows the screen to rotate 180 degrees and fold down flat for use in tablet mode.
One Netbook hasn’t given the little PC a name yet, in July the company revealed a few pictures, and now we have a short video that shows the device in action:
😎Breaking news😎
One-Netbook the lastest mini laptop🌞💕
7-inch size, designed for engineers ✅➡Looking for the testers.
If you are interested, apply for it.
🔶The application deadline is 2020.9.14. (Monday)
🔶How to join:
① Follow & RT;
② Sign up the form👇👇👇👇
— One-Netbook official (@OnenetbookO) September 2, 2020
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- One Netbook’s handheld PC for IT pros (video) [@OnenetbookO]
After releasing renders of a handheld PC prototype aimed at engineers (it has RJ45 and RS-232 ports) in July, One Netbook is now showing a short real-world video of the device and it’s convertible tablet-style design.
- A shady Nintendo Switch emulator for Android has popped up online [xda-developers]
There’s a working Nintendo Switch emulator for Android. But it includes open source code that’s been hidden inside a closed-source app, only works with a single game controller (that costs $100). Shady, but… apparently real?
- Former Essential staff have started a new company called OSOM Products [Android Police]
A group of former Essential employees are starting a new company called OSOM Products. The Essential PH-1 was innovative, and received amazing support, but it was the only phone the company released before going out of business. Wonder what’s next?
- Qualcomm’s Adaptive Active Noise Canceling Technology [Qualcomm]
Qualcomm says its new Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology allows noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds to make real-time adjustments to the sound based on how the earbud fits in a user’s ear.
- Dimensity 5G Chipset Unveiled (powering the T-Mobile LG Velvet) [MediaTek]
MediaTek introduces Dimensity 1000C 5G smartphone chip, which will power the LG Velvet smartphone when it launches on T-Mobile. The quad-core chip feature 4 x Cortex-A77 CPU cores and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores and Mali-G57 MP5 graphics.
- This cool color-changing phone switches hues on demand [Android Authority]
Vivo teases a smartphone with a color-changing rear cover that uses electrochemic glass, allowing the color to change with the press of a button.
