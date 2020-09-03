Chinese PC maker One Netbook specialized in tiny laptops, and this year the company has been branching out into a few new niche categories. The OneGx line of computers are designed for gamers. And the company has an new device on the way that’s designed for engineers and IT pros.

It has a 7 inch touchscreen display, full-sized Ethernet and Serial ports, and a hinge that allows the screen to rotate 180 degrees and fold down flat for use in tablet mode.

One Netbook hasn’t given the little PC a name yet, in July the company revealed a few pictures, and now we have a short video that shows the device in action:

😎Breaking news😎

One-Netbook the lastest mini laptop🌞💕

7-inch size, designed for engineers ✅➡Looking for the testers.

If you are interested, apply for it.

🔶The application deadline is 2020.9.14. (Monday)

🔶How to join:

① Follow & RT;

② Sign up the form👇👇👇👇 — One-Netbook official (@OnenetbookO) September 2, 2020

