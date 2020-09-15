The LG Wing dual screen smartphone with a T-shaped design may be the strangest phone of 2020 so far. But LG says it’s not done experimenting with new form factors yet.

LG’s next weird phone might be a device with a slide-out display that provides extra screen space when you need it, and hides away when you don’t.

In an online event yesterday, LG didn’t just officially launch the LG Wing, but also the LG Explorer Project, which is an initiative to experiment with new form factors that LG says are “practical” as well as unusual.

And at the end of the company’s online event, there was a short post-credits scene. This is what it showed:

In a nutshell, it looks like the next Explorer Project device could be a phone that becomes a tablet (or maybe just a phone with a bigger display) when you pull on the edge to reveal a hidden display.

It’s possible that the new phone uses LG’s rollable display technology to save space. Or maybe there’s just a flat, rigid, thin display hiding inside the phone’s body.

This could be an alternative to today’s dual-screen phones and smartphones with flexible/foldable displays. But without knowing more about the display technology, size, shape, and specs of the upcoming device, it’s hard to say whether the result will be a phone that adds a genuinely useful new feature, or if the slide-out display will seem gimmicky.

Innovative doesn’t always mean good.

via CNET

