Lenovo is expanding its line of Linux-friendly PCs. Last month the company began offering a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon notebook with Fedora Linux. Now the company says it will offer Ubuntu Linux on a range of ThinkPad notebooks and ThinkStation desktops.

The first of these computers will be available starting this month, with additional models rolling out over the next year.

Most models will ship with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, which is the latest long term support release of Ubuntu, which means that Ubuntu developer Canonical will offer five years of support. But new versions of Ubuntu are released every six months, and new LTS releases come out every two years. So you can always upgrade to a newer version if you want extended support.

According to Lenovo, the goal is to provide Linux users with an out-of-the-box experience that does not require users to install or replace the operating system on their own without having to worry about finding drivers for the hardware.

Here’s a list of Lenovo laptops that will be available with Ubuntu (models that will ship with a different version of Ubuntu are noted):

ThinkPad T14 (Intel and AMD)

ThinkPad T14s (Intel and AMD)

ThinkPad T15p

ThinkPad T15

ThinkPad X13 (Intel and AMD)

ThinkPad X13 Yoga

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5

ThinkPad L14 (will ship with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS)

ThinkPad L15 (Ubuntu 18.04 LTS)

ThinkPad P15s

ThinkPad P15v

ThinkPad P15

ThinkPad P17

ThinkPad P14s

ThinkPad P1 Gen 3

And here are the desktops:

ThinkStation P340

ThinkStation P340 Tiny

ThinkStation P520c

ThinkStation P520

ThinkStation P720

ThinkStation P920

ThinkStation P620

