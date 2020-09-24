Intel’s upcoming NUC 11 Pro “Tiger Canyon” computer is a tiny desktop PC powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processor with up to Intel Xe graphics.

That means you can expect up to twice the graphics performance of a computer with a 10th-gen “Ice Lake” processor, making Tiger Canyon look like a worthy follow-up to 2018’s “Bean Canyon” NUC with an 8th-gen chip and Iris Plus graphics.

Last year’s “Frost Canyon” NUC with a 6-core, 10th-gen Comet Lake-U processor offered decent CPU performance, but the Intel UHD integrated graphics were nothing to write home about.

Intel hasn’t officially announced its Tiger Canyon NUC yet, but a leaked spec sheet with images showed up on Twitter last night. Note that rather than a direct follow-up to the systems listed above, the “Pro” in the name suggests that this model will succeed the business-oriented Provo Canyon and Dawson Canyon systems.

Aside from the word Pro in the name, some models will be available with Intel chips featuring Intel vPro technology. And there’s optional support for things like a serial port for customers who need them.

Like most NUC Pro systems released in recent years, the Intel NUC 11 Pro will come in two sizes: Slim and Tall. Both measures about 4.6″ x 4.4″ in width and length, but the slim model is just under 1.5 inches tall and only supports solid state storage, while the tall model is a little over 2.1 inches tall and has room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD as well as an M.2 SSD.

Both models feature support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 dual-channel RAM and PCIe x4 Gen 4 NVMe solid state storage, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, and the ability to drive up to four external displays thanks to:

1 x HDMI 2.1 port *[email protected])

1 x HDMI 2.0b port ([email protected])

2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports (with DisplayPort and USB 3.2 Gen 2 functionality).

Other ports include a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet jack, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and optional support for a module featuring extra USB and Ethernet ports or other options such as a serial port.

There will be at least five different CPU options for the NUC 11 Pro Tiger Canyon system:

28W Intel Core i7-1185G7 quad-core with Intel vPro and Iris Xe graphics

28W Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core with Intel Iris Xe graphics

28W Intel Core i5-1145G7 quad-core with Intel vPro and Iris Xe graphics

28W Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core with Intel Iris Xe graphics

15W Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core with Intel UHD graphics

Intel notes that the systems are designed to stand up to 24×7 operation and support Windows 10, Windows 10 IoT, Windows Server 2019, and “various Linux distros.”

Intel isn’t the only company producing Tiger Lake mini PCs. Taiwanese PC and component maker ASRock also has a NUC-sized Tiger Lake motherboard on the way.

