Intel plans to update its line of low-cost, low-power chips for entry-level laptop and mini-desktop computers early next year. While official details haven’t been released yet, FanlessTech has obtained specs for Intel’s upcoming Jasper Lake processor lineup.
The new chips are follow-ups to the Gemini Lake Refresh processors released in late 2019, and they feature Intel’s new 10nm Tremont CPU cores, which the company says should bring up to a 30-percent performance boost over the previous generation.
According to FanlessTech, here’s an overview of the first Jasper Lake chips scheduled to launch in early 2021:
|Cores / Threads
|Base / Boost
|Cache
|TDP
|Pentium Silver N6005
|4 / 4
|2 GHz / 3.3 GHz
|4MB L2
|10W
|Celeron N5105
|4 / 4
|2 GHz / 2.8 GHz
|4MB L2
|10W
|Celeron N4505
|2 / 2
|2 GHz / 2.9 GHz
|4MB L2
|10W
|Pentium Silver N6000
|4 / 4
|1.1 GHz / 3.1 GHz
|4MB L2
|6W
|Celeron N5100
|4 / 4
|1.1 GHz / 2.8 GHz
|4MB L2
|6W
|Celeron N4500
|2 / 2
|1.1 GHz / 2.8 GHz
|4MB L2
|6W
While Intel is already producing Tremont cores, they’re currently only used in the company’s Lakefield processor which combines four low-power Tremont/Atom CPU cores with a single high-performance Intel Sunny Cove processor core and Intel Iris graphics.
But Lakefield is reserved for premium thin and light laptops and 2-in-1s like the Samsung Galaxy Book S.
Jasper Lake chips are lower-performance processors with Intel UHD graphics (rather than Iris), and without the Sunny Cove CPU cores. These chips will most likely be used in entry-level computers when they ship early next year.
I wonder why Intel can’t think outside the Atom box and develop a hexacore or octacore celeron or pentium processors.
Also, are the the first 3 processors misspelled with a leading N instead of J or did Intel decide the names of the previous gen wasn’t confusing and decided to up the confusion game.
I wondered the same thing about the N and J names, but this is what FanlessTech is reporting, and Olivier is pretty consistently accurate with his leaks.
I wonder if GPD will make a MicroPC 2 with one of these. Or maybe they’ll use a Core CPU but I guess that would put the price range outside original target market.