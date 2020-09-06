Intel plans to update its line of low-cost, low-power chips for entry-level laptop and mini-desktop computers early next year. While official details haven’t been released yet, FanlessTech has obtained specs for Intel’s upcoming Jasper Lake processor lineup.

The new chips are follow-ups to the Gemini Lake Refresh processors released in late 2019, and they feature Intel’s new 10nm Tremont CPU cores, which the company says should bring up to a 30-percent performance boost over the previous generation.

According to FanlessTech, here’s an overview of the first Jasper Lake chips scheduled to launch in early 2021:

Cores / Threads Base / Boost Cache TDP Pentium Silver N6005 4 / 4 2 GHz / 3.3 GHz 4MB L2 10W Celeron N5105 4 / 4 2 GHz / 2.8 GHz 4MB L2 10W Celeron N4505 2 / 2 2 GHz / 2.9 GHz 4MB L2 10W Pentium Silver N6000 4 / 4 1.1 GHz / 3.1 GHz 4MB L2 6W Celeron N5100 4 / 4 1.1 GHz / 2.8 GHz 4MB L2 6W Celeron N4500 2 / 2 1.1 GHz / 2.8 GHz 4MB L2 6W

While Intel is already producing Tremont cores, they’re currently only used in the company’s Lakefield processor which combines four low-power Tremont/Atom CPU cores with a single high-performance Intel Sunny Cove processor core and Intel Iris graphics.

But Lakefield is reserved for premium thin and light laptops and 2-in-1s like the Samsung Galaxy Book S.

Jasper Lake chips are lower-performance processors with Intel UHD graphics (rather than Iris), and without the Sunny Cove CPU cores. These chips will most likely be used in entry-level computers when they ship early next year.

