Intel plans to update its line of low-cost, low-power chips for entry-level laptop and mini-desktop computers early next year. While official details haven’t been released yet, FanlessTech has obtained specs for Intel’s upcoming Jasper Lake processor lineup.

The new chips are follow-ups to the Gemini Lake Refresh processors released in late 2019, and they feature Intel’s new 10nm Tremont CPU cores, which the company says should bring up to a 30-percent performance boost over the previous generation.

According to FanlessTech, here’s an overview of the first Jasper Lake chips scheduled to launch in early 2021:

Cores / ThreadsBase / BoostCacheTDP
Pentium Silver N60054 / 42 GHz / 3.3 GHz4MB L210W
Celeron N51054 / 42 GHz / 2.8 GHz4MB L210W
Celeron N45052 / 22 GHz / 2.9 GHz4MB L210W
Pentium Silver N60004 / 41.1 GHz / 3.1 GHz4MB L26W
Celeron N51004 / 41.1 GHz / 2.8 GHz4MB L26W
Celeron N45002 / 21.1 GHz / 2.8 GHz4MB L26W

While Intel is already producing Tremont cores, they’re currently only used in the company’s Lakefield processor which combines four low-power Tremont/Atom CPU cores with a single high-performance Intel Sunny Cove processor core and Intel Iris graphics.

But Lakefield is reserved for premium thin and light laptops and 2-in-1s like the Samsung Galaxy Book S.

Jasper Lake chips are lower-performance processors with Intel UHD graphics (rather than Iris), and without the Sunny Cove CPU cores. These chips will most likely be used in entry-level computers when they ship early next year.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Join the Conversation

3 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. I wonder why Intel can’t think outside the Atom box and develop a hexacore or octacore celeron or pentium processors.

    Also, are the the first 3 processors misspelled with a leading N instead of J or did Intel decide the names of the previous gen wasn’t confusing and decided to up the confusion game.

    Reply

    1. I wondered the same thing about the N and J names, but this is what FanlessTech is reporting, and Olivier is pretty consistently accurate with his leaks.

      Reply

  2. I wonder if GPD will make a MicroPC 2 with one of these. Or maybe they’ll use a Core CPU but I guess that would put the price range outside original target market.

    Reply