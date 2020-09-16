The new HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 is a thin and light, business-class laptop with an aluminum and magnesium chassis, support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U processor, and optional support for 4G LTE.

It’s just one of several new business laptops from HP, but with a starting weight of 2.2 pounds, it’s by far the lightest-weight and the latest example of consumer trends (like thin and light designs) making their way to enterprise-class hardware.

The HP ProBook 635 Areao G7 has a 13.3 inch full HD display, support for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM (thanks to two user-accessible SODIMM slots), and support for up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Ports include HDMI 2.0, USB Type-C and USB Type-A, and a headset jack. Sadly there’s no Thunderbolt option.

Optional features include a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, LTE, and an HP Sure View Reflect privacy screen (which limits viewing angles at the touch of a button).

The notebook is available with 42 Wh or 53 Wh batteries – although obviously opting for the higher capacity battery will increase the weight a bit. HP says the laptop measures 12.1″ x 8.1″ x 0.7″.

Other new HP ProBook laptops include new HP ProBook 400 G8 and HP ProBook 600 G8 series laptops with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor.

These new laptops come in 13, 14, and 15.6 inch models, with larger models supporting optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics. The 600 series offer some premium features that aren’t available in the 400 series though, such as optional Thunderbolt ports and support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM (the cheaper 400 series models top out at 32GB).

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

