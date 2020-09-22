HP is updating its mainstream laptop lineup with new HP Pavilion 13 and 14, and 15 inch notebooks sporting 11th-gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors and Intel Xe graphics. The company also notes that these are its first consumer laptops to use post-consumer-recycled and ocean-bound plastic components – something that the company has been doing in select business laptops for a little while.

The new HP Pavilion laptops will be available in October for $580 and up. There will also be a new HP Pavilion 15 model featuring an AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor set to launch in October for $600 and up.

While the Pavilion laptop lineup sits below HP’s Envy and Spectre series in price, the company is bringing some premium features to the Pavilion notebook family including an all-metal chassis and slim bezels around the display – the company says the 15 inch model, for example, has an 86-percent screen to body ratio.

The HP Pavilion 13 will also be available with a choice of a 1080p or 4K display, while the larger models, oddly enough, only support HD or FHD display options. There’s also optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics on the 14 and 15 inch models.

HP says all three models feature support for dual-channel memory, PCIe SSDs, and Intel Optane memory, HDMI 2.0 and USB-C ports, WiFi 6, and stereo speakers with B&O audio.

All three notebooks should be available from HP.com and other retailers starting in October, with prices starting at $680 for the HP Pavilion 13, $580 for the HP Pavilion 14, and $600 for the HP Pavilion 15 with an AMD processor.

