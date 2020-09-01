The HP Z2 Mini G5 is a workstation PC stuffed into a box that measures just 8.5″ x 8.5″ x 2.3″ and which weighs about 4.6 pounds, allowing the computer to take up far less space than a typical desktop tower.

HP says the system supports up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 graphics and up to a 125 watt Intel Core i9-10900K or Xeon W-1290P processor, and the 5th-generation HP Z2 Mini workstation should be available from HP.com starting today.

HP says the latest Z2 Mini workstations offer up to 1.4 times faster performance and up to 3 times faster GPU rendering than previous-gen versions. The company suggests optional support for NVIDIA RTX graphics also makes this year’s model suitable for both workstation use and gaming or VR activities.

In order to accommodate that kind of horsepower, HP says it made the power supply of this year’s model about 22 percent larger, while replacing aluminum with copper in the base unit for improved thermals. The company also used ocean-bound recycled plastic in construction of some components.

While a top-of-the-line model features up to a 10th-gen, 10-core Intel processor and NVIDIA RTX 3000 graphics, the company will also offer lower-priced models with processor options starting at an Intel Core i3-10100 or Xeon W-1250, and graphics options including:

NVIDIA Quadro P620

NVIDIA Quadro T1000

NVIDIA Quadro T2000

AMD RAdeon Pro WX 3200

The system also supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and features support for PCIe NVMe storage as well as a 2.5 inch hard drive or SATA SSD.

Standard ports include:

2 x USB Type-C (10 Gbps)

4 x USB Type-A (10 Gbps)

3 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x GIgabit Ethernet

HP also offers a series of optional Flex Modules that let you add Thunderbolt 3, Serial, HDMI, or other ports including additional DisplayPort or USB ports.

