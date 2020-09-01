HP is refreshing its mobile workstation lineup with a set of new laptops that the company says offer desktop-class performance in a portable design.

The new HP ZBook Fury G7 has a 12-percent smaller footprint than the company’s previous-gen ZBook laptops, but supports up to 128GB of RAM, up to 10TB of storage, and up to NVIDIA RTX 5000 graphics for up to 3.7X faster graphics rendering.

Meanwhile the new HP ZBook Power G7 is 11-percent thinner and 9-percent lighter than its predecessor, while supporting up to NVIDIA Quadro 2000 graphics.

HP ZBook Fury G7

Available with a choice of 15.6 inch or 17 inch displays, this laptop supports up to an Intel Core i9-10885H or Xeon W-10885M processor, up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 or AMD Radeon Pro W550M graphics.

HP says it’s also easy to upgrade or replace components, because you can remove the bottom cover to reveal all the laptop’s 4 SODIMM slots for memory, 4 storage slots, and wireless card.

HP offers the ZBook Fury G7 with 1080p and 4K touch and non-touch display options and a 94Wh battery.

The 15.6 inch model measures 14.1″ x 9.6″ x 1″ and has a starting weight of 5.3 pounds, while the 17.3 inch version is a 6.5 pound laptop that measures 15.7″ x 10.5″ x 1.1″.

The HP ZBook Fury G7 will be available starting September 14th with a choice of Windows 10 or Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.

HP ZBook Power G7

Coming October 5th, this 15.6 inch laptop is a little thinner and lighter than the Fury, but also a little less powerful.

Measuring 14.2″ x 9.2″ x 0.9″ and weighing 4.3 pounds, the HP ZBook Power G7 is available with the same processor options, but it tops out at NVIDIA Quadro T2000 graphics, 64GB of RAM (2 SODIMM slots), and up to 4TB of storage (two PCIe NVMe slots).

Still, HP says this model offers up to 3 times the graphics performance of its previous-gen equivalent, in a slightly more compact design.

The laptop is powered by an 83 Wh battery nd comes with a choice of 1080p touch or non-touch displays or a 4K non-touch display.

