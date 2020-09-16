HP’s newest EliteDesk 800 series mini desktop computers are the first available with AMD Renoir processors.

The HP EliteDesk 805 G6 is a business-class PC that measures about 7″ x 6.9″ x 1.4″ and which weighs about 3.2 pounds. HP notes that it’s small enough to mount to the back of a TV or monitor, and it’s also compatible with HP’s Mini-in-One systems.

Available with processor options ranging from a 35-watt, quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE to a 65-watt, octa-core Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, the system also supports optional NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics.

Under the hood the system features 2 SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. There are also three M.2 slots and room for an optional hard drive:

1 x M.2 2230 for WiFi & Bluetooth card

2 x M.2 2280 slots with support for SATA or NVMe storage

1 x 2.5 inch drive bay for a SATA HDD or SSD

The system features a total of 7 USB ports including USB-C and USB-A ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports and an HDMI 1.4 port, and an RJ45 Ethernet port.

There are also “Flex IO” options that allow the system to be configured with additional ports – HP says when equipped with discrete graphics, the EliteDesk 805 G6 can drive up to 7 monitors.

