HP’s newest EliteDesk 800 series mini desktop computers are the first available with AMD Renoir processors.

The HP EliteDesk 805 G6 is a business-class PC that measures about 7″ x 6.9″ x 1.4″ and which weighs about 3.2 pounds. HP notes that it’s small enough to mount to the back of a TV or monitor, and it’s also compatible with HP’s Mini-in-One systems.

Available with processor options ranging from a 35-watt, quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE to a 65-watt, octa-core Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, the system also supports optional NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics.

HP EliteDesk 805 G6

Under the hood the system features 2 SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. There are also three M.2 slots and room for an optional hard drive:

  • 1 x M.2 2230 for WiFi & Bluetooth card
  • 2 x M.2 2280 slots with support for SATA or NVMe storage
  • 1 x 2.5 inch drive bay for a SATA HDD or SSD

The system features a total of 7 USB ports including USB-C and USB-A ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports and an HDMI 1.4 port, and an RJ45 Ethernet port.

HP EliteDesk 805 G6

There are also “Flex IO” options that allow the system to be configured with additional ports – HP says when equipped with discrete graphics, the EliteDesk 805 G6 can drive up to 7 monitors.

When equipped with discrete graphics, HP says the computer can drive up to 7 monitors

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.