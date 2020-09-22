The HP Chromebox G3 is a small desktop computer with a 15 watt., 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake U-series processor support for up to 16GB of RAM, up to 128GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, and Google’s Chrome OS software.

Basically HP has stuffed the guts of a decent laptop into a case that measures about 5.9″ x 5.9″ x 1.6″ and which weighs 1.31 pounds.

HP will offer two version of its newest Chromebox: a consumer version with a starting price of $254 and an Enterprise model that sells for $384 and up. Both should be available starting in October.

The specs for the two models are largely the same, but the enterprise version comes is designed for use in the workplace and IT managers can use the Google Admin Console for software deployment, security, and other features whether their users are in the office or working from home.

HP will offer processor options ranging from an Intel Celeron 5205U dual-core chip to a Core i7-10610U processor, and the HP Chromebook G3 and Chromebook Enterprise G3 feature a decent set of connectivity options thanks to:

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Gigabit Ethernet

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports

1 X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports

2 x HDMI 2.0 ports ([email protected])

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x microSD card reader

The Chromebox G3 isn’t HP’s only new enterprise-class Chrome OS device. The company is also launching a new HP Pro c645 laptop with AMD Athlon and Ryzen processor options. It’s set to hit the streets in December.

