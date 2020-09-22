The Nokia 8.3 5G is a flagship phone with a relatively affordable price tag. Launched in Europe earlier this year, the smartphone packs a 6.81 inch display, quad cameras, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with an integrated 5G modem.

It goes on sale in the United States September 23 for $700, with that price getting you a phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you’re looking for something a lot cheaper though, HMD has you covered. The company is also launching two new budget smartphones – the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4.

The new entry-level Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5 inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, micro USB 2.0 port, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 4,500 mAh battery, and dual SIM support.

It also has a headphone jack, a rear fingerprint sensor, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE cat 4 support. Somewhat surprisingly for a budget phone, NFC is also included.

It’s available in 2GB RAM/32GB storage or 3GB/64GB configurations, with both models supporting microSD cards up to 512GB.

The Nokia 2.4 will be available globally starting later this month for 119 Euros (about $139 US).

HMD’s Nokia 3.4 sports a 6.39 inch HD+ 19.5:9 display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, a USB-C port, an 8MP front camera, and three rear cameras: 13MP primary, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth sensing.

The Nokia 3.4 has a 4,000 mAh battery, WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4.2 support, a headset jack, and NFC (available in select countries only). There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, a 4,000 mAh battery, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader (for cards up to 512MB).

HMD will offer the Nokia 3.4 in 3GB/32GB, 3GB/64GB and 4GB//64GB configurations, with prices starting at 159 Euros ($186 US).

