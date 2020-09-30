The Google Pixel 5 is up for pre-order starting today for $699, and the Google Pixel 4a 5G is coming soon for $499. It’s launching in Japan on October 15th, but Google says the Pixel 4a 5G will be available in additional markets starting in November.

As we already knew from a series of leaks, the two phones share a lot of DNA. They have the same processor, cameras, fingerprint sensors, and storage, among other things. But there are a few key differences.

The Pixel 5 is a slightly smaller phone with a larger battery. It has more RAM than its lower-priced sibling, a higher screen refresh rate, and a water resistance rating. It has a recycled aluminum body rather than polycarbonate. And the Pixel 5 supports both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

But in terms of the software experience? That’s largely the same on both phones. And despite the many leaks about hardware and pricing, Google did drop a few surprise announcements about new software features coming to its Pixel smartphones.

For example, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be the first smartphone to support a new Extreme Battery Saver mode that Google says will let you extend the battery life of your phone by up to 48 hours by selecting only the most important apps that you want to run in this low power mode.

The phones will also be the first to support a new “Hold for me” feature that’s designed to keep you from having to sit on hold indefinitely when waiting to make an appointment, get customer service, or anything else. Assistant can listen for you and send an alert when a person picks up the other end of the line so you know that it’s time to rejoin the call.

Google says both of these new features will make their way to older Pixel devices in an upcoming Pixel Feature Drop, but they’ll be available first on the company’s new phones.

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are also Google’s first phones to feature a dual camera system that pairs the primary camera with a wide-angle camera and they’ll also support new photography features including:

Portrait Lighting

Video stabilization modes including “locked,” “active,” and “cinematic pan

Like all Google Pixel phones, the new Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will receive 3 years of security and software updates, and customers who buy the new phones will also get free 3 month subscriptions to Stadia Pro, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Play Points as well as 100GB of Google One storage (which seems like a step down, I seem to recall Google offering 100GB of storage for years at a time in the past).

Here are specs for the complete 2020 Google Pixel lineup, including the entry-level Pixel 4a, which launched earlier this year.

Pixel 5 Pixel 4a 5G Pixel 4a Display 6″ AMOLED

2340×1080 (432ppi)

90 Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 6 6.2″ AMOLED

2340×1080 (413ppi)

60 Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 3 5.8 inch OLED

2340 x 1080 (443 ppi)

60 Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Adreno 620 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Adreno 620 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G RAM 8GB 6GB 6GB LPDDR4x Storage 128GB 128GB 128GB Battery 4080mAh 3885mAh 3140 mAh Charging 18W fast charging (wired)

12W Qi Wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging 18W fast charging (wired) 18W fast charging (wired) Rear Cameras 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS)

16MP wide (f/2.2, 107-degree FOV) 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS)

16MP wide (f/2.2, 107-degree FOV) 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS) Camera features Night Sight

Live HDR+

Cinematic Pan

Ultrawide Lens

Portrait Light Night Sight

Live HDR+

Cinematic Pan

Ultrawide Lens

Portrait Light Night Sight

Live HDR+

Portrait Light Front Camera 8MP (f2.0) 8MP (f2.0) 8MP (f2.0) Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 5G, 4G LTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 4G LTE Cat 12 down, Cat 5 up

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone Other Fingerprint reader (rear)

USB 3.1 Type-C

IP68 Fingerprint reader (rear)

USB 3.1 Type-C Fingerprint reader (rear)

USB 3.1 Type-C Frame Aluminum Polycarbonate Polycarbonate Dimensions 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0mm 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.2mm 114 x 69.4 x 8.2mm Weight 151g 168g 143 grams Colors Black, Green Black, White Black Price $699 $499 $349

