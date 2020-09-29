The latest version of the Fedora Linux distribution is almost ready to go, and you can take Fedora 33 Beta for a spin starting today.

Among other things, the latest version of Fedora for workstations (including laptop and desktop PCs) brings an updated GNOME desktop environment (version 3.38), a switch from the ext4 file system to Btrfs, improved performance for computers with Intel processors, memory improvements.

Fedora 33 beta uses Linux kernel 5.8 and features a number of other package updates including newer versions of Ruby, Python, and Perl.

The nano text editor has also been made the default, although users who prefer alternatives such as vim or emacs can still use those as well.

Fedora IoT is now an official edition, which means that there’s official support for the Raspberry Pi and other low-power devices with ARM or x86 processors.

You can find more details at the Red Hat blog and Fedora Magazine or just hit up the download page to get the latest Fedora Workstation, Server, or IoT builds.

