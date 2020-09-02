Earlier this year Dynabook introduced the 1.9 pound Portégé X30L laptop with a 13.3 inch display and a 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake” processor.

Now the company is refreshing its lineup with a new Dynabook Portégé X30L-J featuring up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor with Intel Xe graphics, up to 48GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of solid state storage.

It still weighs less than 2 pounds.

The laptop measures 12″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″ and has a magnesium alloy body that’s been designed to pass MIL-STD-810G testing for durability.

Dynabook packs the laptop with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, as well as Ethernet, HDMI, and audio ports and a microSD card reader.

There’s a fingerprint sensor and IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition or fingerprint logins, and the laptop supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

If there’s a down side, it’s that the laptop features a 53 Wh battery. That should be good enough for all-day battery life in some conditions (such as watching videos or performing light tasks), but it might not make it through the day if you push the laptop to its limits.

The Dynabook Portégé X30L-J is a clamshell-style notebook with support for up to a 1080p display with optional support for a touchscreen. But if you’re looking for a convertible model with a 360 degree hinge, Dynabook has one of those too.

The company is also introducing the Portégé X30W-J with a 13.3 inch 1080p touchscreen display, a convertible design, and a choice of Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 processors.

This model is a little heavier, at 1 kilogram (or about 2.2 pounds), but it’s actually slightly smaller (at 12″ x 7.8″ x 0.7″). It tops out at 32GB of dual-channel RAM and has just a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. Otherwise, the specs for the X30W-J are largely the same as those for the X30L-J.

Dynabook says both laptops are designed to meet Intel’s Project Athena specifications and will ship in the fourth quarter of 2020 with an Intel EVO platform badge.

