Google’s next two smartphones look a lot alike on paper according to a series of recent leaks. The upcoming Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G are both expected to have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, the same basic design (with fingerprint readers on the back and hole-punch selfie cameras on the front), and the same cameras.

But while the Pixel 4a 5G is expected to sell for $499, the Pixel 5 will likely be priced $100 to $200 higher. So what do you get for the extra money?

Among other things, a metal body, wireless charging, a slightly higher capacity battery, a higher screen refresh rate and an IP68 water resistance rating.

If you don’t need those features, you can probably save some money by opting for the Pixel 4a 5G… but you’ll end up with a slightly larger phone if you do that. On the bright side, you’ll also find a headphone jack on the cheaper model.

Here’s an overview of the specs for the two phones, with the differences highlighted in bold, with specs courtesy or recent leaks from WinFuture (Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G):

Pixel 5 Pixel 4a 5G Display 6″ AMOLED

2340×1080 (432ppi)

90 Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 6 6.2″ AMOLED

2340×1080 (413ppi)

60 Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Adreno 620 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Adreno 620 GPU RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB Battery 4080mAh 3885mAh Charging 18W fast charging (wired

Wireless charging 18W fast charging (wired Rear Cameras 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS)

16MP wide (f/2.2, 107-degree FOV) 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS)

16MP wide (f/2.2, 107-degree FOV) Front Camera 8MP (f2.0) 8MP (f2.0) Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 5G, 4G LTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone Other Fingerprint reader (rear)

USB 3.1 Type-C

IP68 Fingerprint reader (rear)

USB 3.1 Type-C Frame Aluminum Plastic Dimensions 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0mm 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.2mm Weight 151g 168g Colors Black, Green Black, White

Google already launched a $349 Pixel 4a in August. That model features a 5.81 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a single rear camera. It supports 4G LTE, but not 5G.

At the time, the company confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 would be coming this fall, and that the Pixel 4a 5G would sell for $499. But the company didn’t have anything to say about the specs.

We don’t have long to wait to find out if the leaks are accurate though – Google is holding a hardware launch event on September 30, when the company is expected to officially launch its new phones, along with new smart speakers and media streaming products.

