The Raspberry Pi 4 is a single-board computer with a quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor, support for up to 8GB of RAM, and a starting price of $35 (for a model with 2GB of RAM).

It’s hardly the most powerful computer money can buy, but it’s got enough horsepower to make it a decent media streamer, retro gaming machine, or even a simple desktop computer (as long as you’re comfortable with the fact that some software may not work).

One limitation though? It uses a microSD card for storage, which can be a limiting factor when it come to speed and storage capacity. But the Raspberry Pi 4 can support a range of accessories including hard drives – and the new DeskPi Pro is basically a PC case for the little computer that makes adding a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD easy. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Actually, calling the DeskPi Pro a case might be a little misleading, because it’s actually more like a system for transforming the single-board computer into something more like a desktop PC.

In addition to the case, there’s a board that connects to the HDMI and USB ports on the Raspberry Pi 4 in order to”

Replace the two micro HDMI ports with two full-sized HDMI ports.

Move those ports to the back of the computer, so they’re on the same side as most of the USB ports.

Add three extra USB ports (two on the front, one on the back).

Move the microSD card reader to the front.

The 2.5 inch drive bay support comes courtesy of a USB-to-SATA Connector, which allows you to add a laptop-sized storage device.

The DeskPi Pro also comes with a cooling system that offers active or passive cooling thanks to fan speed controls. And it comes with a power supply.

Priced at $55 during pre-orders, the DeskPi Pro costs more than an entry-level Raspberry Pi 4 computer. But it still lets you create a small, low-power desktop computer for around $90 – $130 once you factor in the price of the Raspberry Pi.

The DeskPi Pro is up for pre-order from the DeskPi website and Seeed Studio.

One thing to keep in mind is that this case/system is only compatible with the Raspberry Pi 4. Earlier versions of the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s little computer have a different port layout, so they won’t work with the DeskPi Pro’s adapter board.

via CNX-Software

