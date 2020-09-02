Most device with E Ink displays are eBook readers, but over the past few years we’ve seen a handful of companies release E Ink tablets, smartphones, and even monitors.

They’re not common, and they’re usually not cheap. But they promise a more paper-like viewing experience.

Now Dasung has introduced one of the most powerful E Ink tablets to date — but with a $768 price during a Kickstarter campaign, the Dasung Not-eReader 103 is also one of the most expensive models to date.

Dasung Not-eReader

What you get for that price is an Android tablet with a mix of specs that you’d find in a mid-range phone, a high-end eReader, or a Wacom graphics tablet:

Display10.3 inch
1872 x 1404 pixels
E Ink (16 shades of grey)
Dasung Turbo high-speed refresh support
Front light with adjustable color temperature
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
RAM4GB
Storage64GB + microSD
Touch inputCapacitive touch
Wacom pen (4096 levels of pressure sensitivity
PortsHDMI
USB-C OTG
3.5mm audio
WirelessWiFi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
Bluetooth 5.0
AudioSpeaker
Headphone jack
Microphone
Power 6,400 mAh battery
Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
OSAndroid 9
Dimensions232mm x 191mm x 9.1mm

The price does include a Wacom pen, HDMI cable, and USB-C cable. The HDMI port, by the way, functions as an input, allowing you to use the Dasung Not-eReader as a second screen for a laptop, tablet, phone, or other device.

But $768 is still a lot of money to spend on an Android tablet with a black and white screen unless you’re looking to fill a very specific set of needs.

Dasung says it plans to begin shipping the Not-eReader 103 to backers of its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign in November. Backers will also get a free screen protector and leather portfolio case.

via The eBook Reader

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.