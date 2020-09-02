Most device with E Ink displays are eBook readers, but over the past few years we’ve seen a handful of companies release E Ink tablets, smartphones, and even monitors.
They’re not common, and they’re usually not cheap. But they promise a more paper-like viewing experience.
Now Dasung has introduced one of the most powerful E Ink tablets to date — but with a $768 price during a Kickstarter campaign, the Dasung Not-eReader 103 is also one of the most expensive models to date.
What you get for that price is an Android tablet with a mix of specs that you’d find in a mid-range phone, a high-end eReader, or a Wacom graphics tablet:
|Display
|10.3 inch
1872 x 1404 pixels
E Ink (16 shades of grey)
Dasung Turbo high-speed refresh support
Front light with adjustable color temperature
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB + microSD
|Touch input
|Capacitive touch
Wacom pen (4096 levels of pressure sensitivity
|Ports
|HDMI
USB-C OTG
3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|WiFi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
Bluetooth 5.0
|Audio
|Speaker
Headphone jack
Microphone
|Power
|6,400 mAh battery
Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
|OS
|Android 9
|Dimensions
|232mm x 191mm x 9.1mm
The price does include a Wacom pen, HDMI cable, and USB-C cable. The HDMI port, by the way, functions as an input, allowing you to use the Dasung Not-eReader as a second screen for a laptop, tablet, phone, or other device.
But $768 is still a lot of money to spend on an Android tablet with a black and white screen unless you’re looking to fill a very specific set of needs.
Dasung says it plans to begin shipping the Not-eReader 103 to backers of its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign in November. Backers will also get a free screen protector and leather portfolio case.
