Most device with E Ink displays are eBook readers, but over the past few years we’ve seen a handful of companies release E Ink tablets, smartphones, and even monitors.

They’re not common, and they’re usually not cheap. But they promise a more paper-like viewing experience.

Now Dasung has introduced one of the most powerful E Ink tablets to date — but with a $768 price during a Kickstarter campaign, the Dasung Not-eReader 103 is also one of the most expensive models to date.

What you get for that price is an Android tablet with a mix of specs that you’d find in a mid-range phone, a high-end eReader, or a Wacom graphics tablet:

Display 10.3 inch

1872 x 1404 pixels

E Ink (16 shades of grey)

Dasung Turbo high-speed refresh support

Front light with adjustable color temperature Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB + microSD Touch input Capacitive touch

Wacom pen (4096 levels of pressure sensitivity Ports HDMI

USB-C OTG

3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Speaker

Headphone jack

Microphone Power 6,400 mAh battery

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 OS Android 9 Dimensions 232mm x 191mm x 9.1mm

The price does include a Wacom pen, HDMI cable, and USB-C cable. The HDMI port, by the way, functions as an input, allowing you to use the Dasung Not-eReader as a second screen for a laptop, tablet, phone, or other device.

But $768 is still a lot of money to spend on an Android tablet with a black and white screen unless you’re looking to fill a very specific set of needs.

Dasung says it plans to begin shipping the Not-eReader 103 to backers of its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign in November. Backers will also get a free screen protector and leather portfolio case.

