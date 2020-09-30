Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon Prime Day may be a few weeks away, but you can already save $50 on an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet by picking one up today from HSN for $100. Amazon is also offering some Prime Exclusive discounts on the Kindle, Fire TV, and Echo devices, while Amazon subsidiary Woot is selling open box/good-as-new Echo Show devices at a discount.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Storage

Charging

Smart Speakers

Amazon devices

Digital media

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

