Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon Prime Day may be a few weeks away, but you can already save $50 on an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet by picking one up today from HSN for $100. Amazon is also offering some Prime Exclusive discounts on the Kindle, Fire TV, and Echo devices, while Amazon subsidiary Woot is selling open box/good-as-new Echo Show devices at a discount.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
- Kingston DataTraveler 32GB USB 3.1 flash drive 5-pack for $30 – B&H
- WD Blue 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD for $100 – Newegg (coupon 93XPU26)
- Crucial BX500 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD for $80 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPU25)
Charging
- Aukey 20,000 mAh wireless power bank w/stand for $35 – clip coupon & use code: NY7UX3UI)
- Aduro 10,000 mAh Qi wireless power bank for $19 – Woot
- RAVPower 10,000 mAh 29W power bank for $14 – RAVPower (coupon: POP40)
Smart Speakers
- Google Home Mini 2-pack for $40 – Woot
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) 2-pack for $40 – Amazon (Prime Member exclusive w/coupon: DOTPRIME2PK)
- Libratone ZIPP Mini 2 360 degree portable speaker w/Alexa for $99 – SideDeal
Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire HD 10 w/32GB + case & app voucher for $100 – HSN
- Amazon Fire TV Recast for $130 and up – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Toshiba 43″ 1080p Fire TV Edition for $180 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Insignia 50 inch 4K Fire TV Edition for $250 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle with frontlight for $50 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Open Box Amazon Echo Show 5 for $66 – Woot
- Open Box Amazon Echo Show 8 for $85 – Woot
- Open Box Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) for $173 – Woot
Digital media
- Night of the Mannequins eBook by Stephan Graham Jones for free – Tor
- Name your price for $463 worth of digital comics – Humble Bundle Kieron Gillen & Jamie McKelvie showcase
Other
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Core 7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $699 after rebate – Newegg
- WAVLink USB-C 12-in-1 dock for $50 – Newegg
- Anker Nebula Capsule portable projector for $260 – Woot
Brad, I’ve got a tip for you:
https://www.pepper-jobs.com/pages/xtendtouch-pro
It purport to be a ASUS ProArt PQ22UC killer. I would so love to see you review this puppy!
*Purports. In my mad rush, I got a little excited there.