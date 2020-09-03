Amazon is running a sale on select D-Link networking products, which means you can score an AC2600 WiFi router for $89 or cover your house in WiFi with a 3-pack of mesh AC1200 router for $150.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Acer Chromebox CXI3 mini desktop w/Celeron 3867U/4GB/32GB for $200 – Newegg
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/16GB/256GB for $600 – Amazon
- Asus VivoBook S13 laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/512GB for $680 – Newegg
- Refurb Dell laptops for $630 and up – Woot
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop w/Core i7-10750H/RTX 2070/16GB/512GB/144 Hz display for $1600 – Amazon
Storage & Networking
- WD Elements 4TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for $90 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDRDE35)
- D-Link AC2600 WiFi router for $89 – Amazon
- D-Link COVR whole home mesh WiFi system (AC1200 router 3-pack) for $150 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Google Nest WiFi router + 2 Points for $280 – Woot
Wireless audio
- Libratone Zipp Mini 2 360 degree portable Bluetooth speaker w/Alexa for $99 – meh
- Refurb JBL Free X true wireless earbuds for $32 – Woot
Other
- Name your price for a bundle of Epic Fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle
- Refurb video game console, game, and accessory blowout – Woot
- Microsoft Wireless Keyboard 850 for $26 – Microsoft (via eBay)