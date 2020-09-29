Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a sale on DOSS Bluetooth speakers. AliExpress has a sale on Anker audio gear. And Newegg is running a 10-percent off sale on USB hard drives when you use the code EMCDRFR59 at checkout.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Name your price for $224 worth of PC games – Humble One Special Day Bundle

