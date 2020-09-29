Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on DOSS Bluetooth speakers. AliExpress has a sale on Anker audio gear. And Newegg is running a 10-percent off sale on USB hard drives when you use the code EMCDRFR59 at checkout.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Audio
- Anker audio products for up to 70-percent off – AliExpress
- Save up to 40-percenton DOSS SoundBox portable Bluetooth speakers – Amazon
- Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $178 – Amazon
- Sony WF-SP800N noise-cancelling sport true-wireless earbuds for $148 – Amazon
Other devices and accessories
- OnePlus 7T smartphone w/SD855+/8GB/128GB for $399 – B&H
- Aukey 10,000 mAh USB power bank for $10 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey mechanical gaming keyboard w/RGB lights for $38 – Amazon (coupon: KTKARG94)
- Save 10-percent on select USB hard drives – Newegg (coupon: EMCDRFR59)
Digital downloads
- Name your price for $224 worth of PC games – Humble One Special Day Bundle