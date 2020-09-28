Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon Prime Day was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Amazon has announced that its annual sales holiday will go on… just a little later than usual.

Prime Day is scheduled for October 13 and 14, but the company is already offering some early deals to Prime members. For example, you can save $100 on an Amazon Fire Recast DVR/media streamer, pick up a 2-pack of 3rd-gen Echo Dot smart speaker for $40, or score a half price subscription to Kindle Unlimited or get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1.

You need a Prime membership to get those deals, but you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial and then cancel after Prime Day.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Amazon hardware

Amazon streaming and downloads

More subscription deals

Laptops and tablets

