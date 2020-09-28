Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon Prime Day was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Amazon has announced that its annual sales holiday will go on… just a little later than usual.
Prime Day is scheduled for October 13 and 14, but the company is already offering some early deals to Prime members. For example, you can save $100 on an Amazon Fire Recast DVR/media streamer, pick up a 2-pack of 3rd-gen Echo Dot smart speaker for $40, or score a half price subscription to Kindle Unlimited or get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1.
You need a Prime membership to get those deals, but you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial and then cancel after Prime Day.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon hardware
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) 2-pack for $40 – Amazon (Prime member deal w/coupon: DOTPRIME2PK)
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (3rd-gen) for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast for $130 and up – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (7th-gen) w/Show Mode dock for $70 – Amazon
Amazon streaming and downloads
- 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for $1 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- 3 month Amazon Kids+ subscription for $1 – Amazon
- 6-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription for $30 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Audible 1-year subscription for $100 – Amazon ($50 off for Prime members)
- Save up to 50-percent on select movies & TV shows – Amazon Video (Prime member deal)
More subscription deals
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft
- NYT Basic Digital Access 1-year subscription for $52 – The New York Times ($17 every four weeks after that)
Laptops and tablets
- Lenovo Flex 5 13″ Chromebook w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $410 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/64GB for $280 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) 10.1″ Android tablet w/32GB for $180 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6″ Android tablet w/16GB for $110 – Best Buy
I always feel like Galaxy S-series tablets are overpriced, even when they’re several years old.
That S6 Lite deal actually looks kinda good.