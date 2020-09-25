Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon’s 4th-gen Echo and Echo smart speakers went up for pre-order yesterday and they’re expected to ship October 22. But you can already save a bit of money if you’re interesting in buying two speakers instead of one.

Apply the coupon DOT2Pack at checkout after adding two Echo Dots to your cart and you’ll save $20. And if you pre-order two 4th-gen Echo speakers, you can save $30 with the coupon ECHO2PACK.

Meanwhile, the Iconikal RK3328 single-board computer that was on sale for $10 earlier this month is back. This time it costs $16, but that’s still a pretty good price for a little PC with a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 64-bit processor, 1GB of RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, an HDMI port, and bundled accessories including a charger, 16GB microSD card, and a 16×2 LCD display.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

PC accessories

Smart speakers & displays

Other

