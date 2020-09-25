Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon’s 4th-gen Echo and Echo smart speakers went up for pre-order yesterday and they’re expected to ship October 22. But you can already save a bit of money if you’re interesting in buying two speakers instead of one.
Apply the coupon DOT2Pack at checkout after adding two Echo Dots to your cart and you’ll save $20. And if you pre-order two 4th-gen Echo speakers, you can save $30 with the coupon ECHO2PACK.
Meanwhile, the Iconikal RK3328 single-board computer that was on sale for $10 earlier this month is back. This time it costs $16, but that’s still a pretty good price for a little PC with a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 64-bit processor, 1GB of RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, an HDMI port, and bundled accessories including a charger, 16GB microSD card, and a 16×2 LCD display.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Iconikal RK3328 single-board PC + accessories for $16 – Amazon
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Asus Store
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – HP
PC accessories
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $40 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Wavlink 5K USB-C docking station for $107 – Newegg
- Seagate Backup Plus 4TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for $90 – B&H
Smart speakers & displays
- Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display for $105 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for $85 – Amazon
- Pre-order Amazon Echo (4th-gen) smart speaker 2-pack for $170 – Amazon (coupon: ECHO2PACK)
- Pre-order Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) smart speaker 2-pack for $80 – Amazon (coupon: DOT2PACK)
Other
- M-Edge Cargo Backpack w/removable 6,000 mAh power bank for $15 – meh
- Pre-order Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $30 – Amazon
- Apple Airpods Pro for $215 – B&H