Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Popular video game Rocket League is becoming a free-to-play game starting today, and the PC version of the game is now exclusively available for download from the Epic Games Store. And if you do “order” the game by October 23, the store will also give you a $10 Epic coupon.
Meanwhile, Amazon is running a 1-day sale on Anker charging accessories and offering Apple’s newest iPad for up to $34 off.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Apple iPad (8th-gen) w/32GB for $299 – Amazon
- Apple iPad (8th-gen) w/128GB for $395 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $70 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $90 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $110 and up – Amazon
PCs
- MSI Modern 14 laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $599 after rebate – Newegg
- Get Microsoft 365 Personal 12-month subscription w/purchase of select laptops & tablets – Newegg
- ASRock BOX-V1000M barebones mini PC w/Ryzen Embedded V1605B for $355 – Newegg (coupon: 9FLCLEAR55)
- ASRock BOX-R1000V barebones mini PC w/Ryzen Embedded R1505G for $265 after rebate – Newegg
Charging
- SmilePowo 20,000 mAh 18W USB power bank for $14 – Amazon (coupon: OYD9JRFL)
- RAVPower 26,800 mAh 30W USB-C power bank for $45 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Save up to 40-percent on select Anker charging accessories – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore 26,800 mAh power bank for $37 – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Play 6,700 mAh power bank & game grip for $27 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Mpow Flame Bluetooth earbuds for $11 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: 33T7ZHQ4)
- Insignia mini Bluetooth speaker for $15 – Best Buy
Downloads & streaming
- Order Rocket League for free, get a $10 Epic Games Store coupon – Epic Games Store
- Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for $255 worth of D&D/R.A. Salvatore eBooks – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for $265 worth of The Boys vs Project SuperPowers digital comics – Humble Bundle