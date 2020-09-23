Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 FE smartphone went up for pre-order today fro $700, making it a more affordable alternative to other phones in the S20 line.
But Best Buy is already offering the phone for $100 off the list price… and that’s just how much you’ll save on an unlocked phone. If you activate with a wireless carrier, you may be able to snag even deeper savings.
Meanwhile today’s roundup of deals also includes discounts on USB-C to USB-A converters, wireless earbuds, laptops, wireless keyboards, mini PCs, and PC games.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $600 (unlocked) – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones for $800 and up – Microsoft Store
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/12GB/256GB for $670 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 w/AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4450U/8GB/128GB for $683 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKSALE)
- Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Dell
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $900 – Lenovo
Mini desktops
- XIDU PhilMac Mini PC w/Celeron J4115/8GB/128GB eMMC for $184 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Purism Librem Mini Linux mini PC w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/250GB for $599 – Purism
Audio
- Refurb JBL headphones & speakers for $32 and up – Woot
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $35 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $94 – Amazon
Other
- Yootech USB-C to USB-A adapter 4-pack for $6 – Amazon
- Dell Premiere wireless keyboard & Mouse (KM717) for $71 – Dell (coupon: SAVE17)
- Refurb TP-Link Archer AX3000 WiFi 6 router for $100 – B&H
- Name your price for $150 worth of Tropico PC games – Humble Bundle