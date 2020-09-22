Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Think $1300 is too much to spend on a glorified flip phone, if even it is one of the few modern smartphones with a foldable OLED display? Right now B&H is selling the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for $880, which is more than $400 off the list price.
That’s still probably too much money to spend on this phone, but at least it’s less than full price.
The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 6.7 inch, 2636 x 1080 pixel OLED display that folds in to let you slip the phone into your pocket. There’s also a secondary 1.1 inch cover display for notifications.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- MSI Modern 14 laptop w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/256GB for $509 after rebate – Newegg
- Dell Inspiron 13 5391 laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Dell (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB + Office 365 1-year for $600 – Newegg
- MSI Modern 14 laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB/Office 365 1-year for $600 – Newegg
- Acer Swift 3 14 inch laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Acer TravelMate X3 14″ laptop w/core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5″ for $750 – $800 – Woot
Smartphones, tablets & eReaders
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for $880 – B&H
- Refurb Amazon Kindle (previous-gen) for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $70 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $110 and up – Amazon
Storage
Charging
- Aukey 10,000 mAh wireless power bank w/foldable stand for $30 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: AIF67THM)
- Aukey 20W USB-C mini wall charger for $12 – Amazon (coupon: ZLR7TRBI)
- Aukey 63W dual USB-C wall charger for $21 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: SI928FT8)
- Belkin 10W wireless charging stand 2-pack for $29 – meh
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Spirit wireless earbuds for $20 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDRFF42)
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty true wireless earbuds for $21 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPT59)
- Anker Soundcore Life 2 active noise cancelling over-ear headphones (2019) for $36 – Newegg
- Wireless earbuds & headphones for $20 and up – Woot
Other
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $25 – Woot
- HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C hub for $17 – Amazon