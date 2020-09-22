Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Think $1300 is too much to spend on a glorified flip phone, if even it is one of the few modern smartphones with a foldable OLED display? Right now B&H is selling the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for $880, which is more than $400 off the list price.

That’s still probably too much money to spend on this phone, but at least it’s less than full price.

The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 6.7 inch, 2636 x 1080 pixel OLED display that folds in to let you slip the phone into your pocket. There’s also a secondary 1.1 inch cover display for notifications.

