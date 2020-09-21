Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on select Echo smart speakers and displays, as well as some Amazon Fire tablets.
The current-gen (and partially hackable) Amazon Fire HD 8 is on sale for $70, which is $20 below the list price. But QVC has Amazon beat.
Customers who are new to QVC can pick up an Amazon Fire HD 8 with 32GB of storage for just $45 when using the coupon code NEW at checkout. Even if you’ve shopped at QVC before though, you can snag the tablet for just $60.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – QVC (or $45 for new customers with coupon: NEW)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $70 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $110 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition for $150 – Amazon
Amazon smart speakers & displays
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $105 – Amazon
Computers
- HP Spectre x360 13″ 4K convertible w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $799 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- JBL Endurance Sprint sport wireless in-ear headphones for $18 – Best Buy
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $40 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $79 – SobeOnline1 (via eBay)
PC games
- Watch Dogs 2 for free – Epic Games Store
- Football Manager 2020 for free – Epic Games Store
- Stick It To The Man! for free – Epic Games Store
Other
- Sabrent NVMe storage products for 20-percent off – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort III 18W USB-C charger for $9 – Amazon (coupon: ANKER18WW)
- Aukey Omnia Mini 20W USB-C wall charger for $12 – Amazon (coupon: ZLR7TRBI)