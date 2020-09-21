Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a sale on select Echo smart speakers and displays, as well as some Amazon Fire tablets.

The current-gen (and partially hackable) Amazon Fire HD 8 is on sale for $70, which is $20 below the list price. But QVC has Amazon beat.

Customers who are new to QVC can pick up an Amazon Fire HD 8 with 32GB of storage for just $45 when using the coupon code NEW at checkout. Even if you’ve shopped at QVC before though, you can snag the tablet for just $60.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Amazon tablets

Amazon smart speakers & displays

Computers

Wireless audio

PC games

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.