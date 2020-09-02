B&H is selling a Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 hexa-core processor, NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of solid state storage for $370 off its list price today. But if you’re looking for a cheaper gaming laptop, the Microsoft Store has you covered with several models with decent specs and sub-$1000 price tags.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Games & Gaming
- Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop w/Core i7-10750H/RTX 2060/16GB/1TB for $1229 – B&H
- Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop w/Core i7-9750H/RTX 2060/16GB/512GB for $999 – Microsoft Store
- MSI GF63 Thin w/Core i7-10750H/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $899 – Microsoft Store
- Name your price for $300+ worth of PC games – Humble 1C Bundle
Amazon devices
- Amazon Echo Dot for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Plus for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless earbuds w/Bose noise reduction for $90 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (previous-gen) w/Show Mode dock for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 10 + Echo Show 5 + Philips Hue smart bulb for $180 – Best Buy
Other
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $50 – Lenovo
- Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earbuds for $70 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $80 – SobeOnline1 (via eBay)
- Open Box Logitech M570 wireless trackball mouse for $27 – Woot
- RAVPower 10,000 mAh 29W power bank for $14 – RavPower (coupon: HALF186K)
- RAVPower 16750 mAh power bank for $14 – RavPower (coupon: NEW19)