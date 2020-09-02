B&H is selling a Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 hexa-core processor, NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of solid state storage for $370 off its list price today. But if you’re looking for a cheaper gaming laptop, the Microsoft Store has you covered with several models with decent specs and sub-$1000 price tags.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

