Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Apple unveiled the 8th-gen iPad on Tuesday. It’s available starting today. And Walmart is already offering a $30 discount – you can pick one up from the retailer for $299.
Meanwhile, if you’re in the market for a relatively affordable laptop with a 4K touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, pen support, and 16GB of RAM, Best Buy’s got you covered with an $800 Dell Inspiron 13 7000 series.
And Newegg has one of the best deals I’ve seen so far on a Thunderbolt 3 docking station… although at $170, this Wavlink dock is still a lot pricier than most USB docks that aren’t capable of Thunderbolt speeds.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops & Tablets
- 8th-gen Apple iPad w/32GB for $299 – Walmart
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 4K convertible w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $845 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $850 – Newegg
- Pre-order the Purism Librem 14 Linux laptop for $1299 ($200 off) – Purism (last day of sale)
Docking stations
Storage
Batteries & chargers
- Watson 8-bay rapid charger with AA and AAA NiMH batteries (plus C&D battery spacers & cases) for $40 – B&H
- Aukey 10,000 mAh wireless & USB-C power bank w/stand for $32 – Amazon (coupon: HPXJDVTR)
Wireless audio
- Marquee Innovations true wireless earbuds for $13 – Woot
- Marquee Innovations true wireless earbuds for $18 – Woot
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $120 – Woot
Other
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble You Can Pet the Dog Bundle
- Digital alarm clock/Qi wireless charger for $21 – Woot