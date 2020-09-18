Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Apple unveiled the 8th-gen iPad on Tuesday. It’s available starting today. And Walmart is already offering a $30 discount – you can pick one up from the retailer for $299.

Meanwhile, if you’re in the market for a relatively affordable laptop with a 4K touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, pen support, and 16GB of RAM, Best Buy’s got you covered with an $800 Dell Inspiron 13 7000 series.

And Newegg has one of the best deals I’ve seen so far on a Thunderbolt 3 docking station… although at $170, this Wavlink dock is still a lot pricier than most USB docks that aren’t capable of Thunderbolt speeds.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops & Tablets

Docking stations

Storage

Batteries & chargers

Wireless audio

Other

