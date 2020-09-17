Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Apple’s new 8th-gen iPad is up for pre-order for $329 and scheduled to be available in stores starting tomorrow. But if you’re looking for a bargain, you can save $50 by picking up an older model from Walmart for $279.
Just keep in mind that the new version sports an Apple A12 processor, which Apple says brings up to a 40-percent performance boost.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Apple iPad 10.2″ (7th-gen) w/32GB for $279 – Walmart
- Apple iPad mini for $385 – Amazon
- Refurb Samsung tablets for $85 and up – Woot
PCs
- Acer Chromebox CXI3 w/Celeron 3867U/4GB/32GB for $170 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDRGN27)
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 w/Pentium Gold 4425Y/8GB/128GB for $539 – Amazon
- Refurb Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $580 – Amazon
- HP Envy 13″ 4K convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB?512GB for $857 – Amazon
- Refurb HP laptops for $410 and up – Woot
Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $94 – Amazon
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $215 – Bose (via eBay)
Other
- Linksys Velop AC2200 tri-band mesh WiFi router system (3-pack) for $300 – Best Buy
- Tronsmart 18W USB wall charger for $4 – Newegg