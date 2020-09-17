Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Apple’s new 8th-gen iPad is up for pre-order for $329 and scheduled to be available in stores starting tomorrow. But if you’re looking for a bargain, you can save $50 by picking up an older model from Walmart for $279.

Just keep in mind that the new version sports an Apple A12 processor, which Apple says brings up to a 40-percent performance boost.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

PCs

Audio

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.