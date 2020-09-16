Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Find yourself spending more time on video calls/video conferencing during the pandemic? Then you may have discovered that your laptop’s built-in camera probably stinks… and many of the most popular USB webcams are either out of stock or expensive.

Enter the Aukey FHD 1080p webcam. It has a list price of $60, but it’s on sale for $40 when you use the coupon 4KUI7LVE at checkout, making it about half the price of similar models from Logitech.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets & eReaders

Smart home & A/V gear

Charging

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.