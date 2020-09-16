Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Find yourself spending more time on video calls/video conferencing during the pandemic? Then you may have discovered that your laptop’s built-in camera probably stinks… and many of the most popular USB webcams are either out of stock or expensive.
Enter the Aukey FHD 1080p webcam. It has a list price of $60, but it’s on sale for $40 when you use the coupon 4KUI7LVE at checkout, making it about half the price of similar models from Logitech.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets & eReaders
- Refurb Amazon Kindle eReaders for $35 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets $85 and up – Woot
- Refurb Aple iPad Air (2nd-gen) for $220 and up – Woot
Smart home & A/V gear
- Networking and smart home product sale – Newegg
- Google Nest Hub 7″ smart display for $75 – QualityCellz (via eBay)
- Refurb Harman Kardon SOHO on-ear Bluetooth headphones for $40 – A4C
Charging
- RAVPower 30W 2-port USB-C/USB-A wall charger for $11 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker 30W slim USB-C wall charger for $18 – Amazon
- Anker 10,000 mAh wireless power bank for $24 – Amazon (coupon: ANKER1615)
Other
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $40 – Amazon (coupon: 4KUI7LVE)
- Name your price for a bundle of horror eBooks – StoryBundle
- Asus Chromebit w/RK3288/2GB/16GB for $50 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPT43)