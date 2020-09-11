Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
ComiXology is still giving away hundreds of Black Panther comics for free. Amazon is running a 1-day sale on select Anker charging products. And today’s not a bad day to pick up a portable hard drive for backing up your stuff.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- MSI Modern 14 laptop w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $799 – Newegg
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible laptop w/Comet Lake for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB/touchscreen for $830 – Dell (coupon: SAVE17)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10710U/16GB/512GB for $1038 – Dell (coupon: SAVE17)
Tablets
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $599 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Suface Pro 7 w/Core i5/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $799 – Microsoft Store
- Refurb Samsung tablets for $85 and up – Woot
Storage
- Save 10-percent on select Sandisk Storage products – Newegg (coupon: EMCDRGG44)
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB HDD for $96 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDRGG35)
- WD Black 250GB PCIe NVMe SSD for $50 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDRGG27)
PC & Mobile accessories
- Monoprice USB-C to HDMI multiport adapter for $13 – Monoprice
- Select Anker chargers and cables for up to 35-percent off – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh power bank & wall charger combo unit for $22 – Amazon
- Anker 60W USB-C wall charger for $23 – Amazon
Free Black Panther digital comics
Downloads & Streaming
- Hundreds of Black Panther digital comics for free – ComiXology
- Shuri digital comics for free – ComiXology
- World of Wakanda digital comics for free – ComiXology
- Wakanda Forever digital comics for free – ComiXology
- Killmonger digital comics for free – ComiXology
- Klaws of the Panther digital comics for free – ComiXology
- Doomwar digital comics for free – ComiXology
- Fantastic Four #52 and X-MEN #175 and #176 for free – ComiXology
- Fortnite x Marvel – Nexus War: Thor #1 for free – ComiXology