Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Spending more time working from home than you used to? Might as well do it in comfort — Wayfair is running a home office closeout sale with discounts on desks, chairs, and other home office furniture.
Or if your office is wherever your phone, laptop, or tablet is… maybe you just need a bit more storage. Fortunately Amazon, Newegg, Woot, and Best Buy are all offering discounts on various storage products today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
- Save up to 40-percent on Lexar USB and SD card storage – Amazon
- Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $20 – Amazon
- Centon storage sale – Woot
- WD My Book 4TB external desktop USB 3.0 HDD for $85 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDRGD37)
- SanDisk Ultra 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD for $110 – Best Buy
Wireless speakers
- Libratone Zipp 2 360-degree wireless speaker w/Alexa for $119 – meh
- Harman Kardon Astra wireless speaker w/Alexa for $60 – A4C
- Tribit StormBox Micro portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Wireless headphones
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $79 – SobeOnline1 (via eBay)
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $98 – Amazon
Downloads
- Name your price for a Bundle of “Alien Action” sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
- Railway Empire PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Where the Water Tastes Line Wine PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Other
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $218 – Lenovo (coupon: EXTRAFIVE)
- Anker PowerCore 20,000 mAh power bank for $32 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPS87)
- Home Office closeout sale – Wayfair