Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Spending more time working from home than you used to? Might as well do it in comfort — Wayfair is running a home office closeout sale with discounts on desks, chairs, and other home office furniture.

Or if your office is wherever your phone, laptop, or tablet is… maybe you just need a bit more storage. Fortunately Amazon, Newegg, Woot, and Best Buy are all offering discounts on various storage products today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Storage

Wireless speakers

Wireless headphones

Downloads

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

