The Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds have a list price of $120, but right now Newegg is selling a refurbished set for $35, which is the lowest price I’ve seen to date. If you’d prefer a slightly better IP rating for use during workouts, a set of refurbished Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds is only $5 more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $35 – Neweg
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds (black) for $40 – Newegg
- B&O Beoplay E8 true wireless earbuds for $90 – Woot
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $225 – Bose (via eBay)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 active noise cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $45 – Amazon
Laptops & tablets
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13.3″ laptop w/Core i7-8665U/8GB/256GB/3-year warranty for $700 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Apple iPad Mini for $350 and up – Best Buy
Storage
- Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $20 – Amazon
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $32 – Amazon
- Toshiba Canvio 1TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $45 – Newegg coupon: 93XPS78)
PC accessories
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $45 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Wavlink 5K USB-C docking station for $107 – Newegg