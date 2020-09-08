Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

While the tech world is transitioning from USB-A to USB-C, odds are you’ve still got some devices that requires USB Type-A connection. Fortunately adapters are typically pretty cheap – and right now Aukey is offering a set for even cheaper than usual.

You can pick up a 2-pack of USB adapters for about $4 when you apply the on-screen coupon.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops & Tablets

Smartphones

PC & mobile accessories

Audio

Charging

Storage

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.