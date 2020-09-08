Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
While the tech world is transitioning from USB-A to USB-C, odds are you’ve still got some devices that requires USB Type-A connection. Fortunately adapters are typically pretty cheap – and right now Aukey is offering a set for even cheaper than usual.
You can pick up a 2-pack of USB adapters for about $4 when you apply the on-screen coupon.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops & Tablets
- Acer Chromebook R11 C738t convertible w/Celeron N3060/4GB/32GB for $350 – Woot
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8655U/8GB?256GB for $750 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10710U/16GB/512GB for $980 – Dell (coupon: 50OFF699)
Smartphones
PC & mobile accessories
- Aukey USB-A to USB-C adapter (2-pack) for $4 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C dock for $19 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Audio
- Aukey true wireless earbuds for $21 – Amazon (coupon: 9EGBTOJI)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $45 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker w/Alexa for $40 – Amazon
- Harman Kardon smart speaker w/Google Assistant for $90 – Best Buy
Charging
- Omars 10,000 mAh power bank for $8 – Amazon (coupon: A4CDP29X)
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank for $18 – Amazon (clip coupon + code: Y3QJGS8T)
- RAVPower 16,750 mAh power bank for $14 – RAVPower (coupon: NEW19)
- Aukey 20,000 mAh power bank for $24 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Mophie Powerstation 6,040 mAh power bank 2-pack for $20 – meh
Storage
- PNY U3 Pro Elite 256GB microSDXC card for $35 – Amazon
- PNY U3 Pro Elite 512GB microSDXC card for $85 – Amazon
- WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $200 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDRDP35)
Other
- Name your price for $110 worth of Tropico PC games – Humble Bundle