Amazon is running a sale on select Anker PC accessories, which makes today a pretty good day to pick a cheap ergonomic mouse, USB-C wall charger, or USB-C hub.
Meanwhile if you’re looking for something to watch over the Labor Day weekend, FandangoNow is running a $5 movie sale. And if you’re looking to stream some ad-free music for the next three months, you can do that for just $1 with Best Buy’s Tidal HiFi sale.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop w/Core i7-9750H/RTX 2060/16GB/256GB/144 Hz display for $900 – Amazon
- MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop w/Core i7-1075H/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $899 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15″ AMD RY=yzen edition for $900 and up – Best Buy
- LG Ultra 17″ 4.3 pound PC w/Core i5-10210U/GTX1650/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Refurb Acer PCs for up to half off – Acer (via eBay)
- Dell Chromebook 3100 w/Celeron N4020/4GB/16GB for $249 – Dell
Tablets
- Apple iPad mini for $350 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Air for $550 and up – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $599 – Best Buy
PC accessories
- Select Anker computer accessories for up to 42-percent off – Amazon
- Save up to 30-percent on select Dell gaming laptops and accessories – Amazon
- Anker 2.4 GHz wireless vertical ergonomic mouse for $15 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse (light gray) for $60 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard (wired) for $50 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Bluetooth keyboard for $40 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Desktop 900 wireless keyboard & mouse for $24 – Staples
- Microsoft Wireless Desktop (keyboard & mouse) for $35 – Microsoft Store
- CyberPower CP825AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS for $80 – B&H (price in cart)
Storage
- Crucial 500GB PCIe NVMe SSD for $56 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDRDH36)
- Patriot 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD for $56 – Newegg
- WD EayStore 5TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for $90 – Best Buy
- Storage sale – Best Buy
Wall chargers
- RAVPower 10W wireless charger & QC 3.0 adapter for $12 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: SRQX4VJR)
- RAVPower 61W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $21 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker 60W USB-C wall charger for $26 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort Atom III slim 30W USB-C wall charger for $18 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort Atom III slim 45W USB-C wall charger for $26 – Amazon
- RAVPower 90W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $46 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Portable batteries
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh power bank for $20 – Amazon
- RAVPower 15,000 mAh 30W power bank for $28 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 26,800 mAh power bank for $39 – Amazon
Audio
- Braven BRV-MINI portable waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $20 – A4C
- UE Wonderboom portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $50 – Daily Steals
- Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro 250 Ohm studio reference headphones for $129 – Newegg
PC Games
- Name your price for $149 worth of simulation PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for $302 worth of PC games – Humble 1C Entertainment Bundle
- 23 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
Digital media
- $5 Labor Day movie sale – FandangoNow
- Tidal HiFi 3-month music streaming subscription for $1 – Best Buy